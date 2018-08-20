League leaders Linfield transfer-list winger Jordan Stewart

Jordan Stewart is in his second season with Linfield

Linfield have placed winger Jordan Stewart on the transfer list.

The 23-year-old former Swindon Town and Glentoran player has seen his first-team opportunities limited during the first few games of the new season.

Stewart was introduced as a substitute in the wins over Glenavon and Institute but was not included in the matchday squad for Saturday's win over league champions Crusaders at Seaview.

He signed for Linfield in the summer of 2017 after being released by Swindon.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 and Under-19 player scored on his Linfield debut, netting the 89th-minute winner in a Uefa Champions League qualifier victory over La Fiorita.

"I would like to advise our supporters that I've spoken with Jordan Stewart before training tonight (Monday)," said Linfield manager David Healy.

I've advised him that he's being made available to other clubs on the transfer list. The club is now open to suitable offers," added the Blues' boss.

Stewart began his junior playing career with Linfield, before later joining cross-city Belfast rivals Glentoran and then moving to Swindon in 2015.

Linfield are top of the Irish Premiership table with three points from their opening three games and have yet to concede a goal in the new campaign.

They face an away trip to Cliftonville at Solitude in their next game on Saturday.