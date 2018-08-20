BBC Sport - Swansea City boss Graham Potter on facing Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa

Potter hails 'hugely influential' Bielsa

  Swansea

Swansea City boss Graham Potter is looking forward to facing Leeds United's "hugely influential" manager Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship on Tuesday.

Bielsa, who took charge of Leeds this summer, has previously managed Argentina, Chile and Athletic Bilbao among others, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola describing him as the best coach in the world.

Bielsa, who was also close to joining Swansea in 2015, will now pit his wits against Potter at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

