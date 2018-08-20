U20 World Cup: England women suffer semi-final defeat to superior Japan

Japan will face either France or Spain in the Women's Under-20 World Cup final

England's attempts to win the Women's Under-20 World Cup were ended as a superior Japan side beat them 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Mo Marley's team had impressed during the tournament with attacking displays, but were second best in Vannes, France.

Riko Ueki's low finish and Jun Endo's header on the follow-up, after a shot had hit the bar, put Japan in control.

England rarely threatened in the second half although joint leading scorer Georgia Stanway fired a late shot wide.

Manchester City's Stanway could still yet win the tournament's golden boot, with her five-goal tally matched by Spain's Patricia Guijarro.

Japan will face either hosts France or Spain, who play each other later on Monday, in Friday's final.

England will face the loser of that game in the third-place play-off earlier on the same day.