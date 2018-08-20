Mario Balotelli: Italian striker staying at Nice for 2018-19 season

Mario Balotelli was Nice's top scorer with 18 goals last season

Mario Balotelli will remain with Nice for the 2018-19 season, having looked set to leave the club.

The striker, 28, failed to show up for the first day of pre-season training and had been linked with a move to Ligue 1 rivals Marseille.

But having missed the season's start through suspension, he will be staying.

"There will be a season three to the hit series," read a statement from Nice on Twitter. "The agreement was endorsed by all parties on Monday night."

They continued: "Suspended for the first three Ligue 1 games, the forward, who has scored 43 goals since arriving at the club, will be available for selection next week, ready for the trip to Lyon."

After former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Balotelli missed the start of pre-season, new boss Patrick Vieira to suggest the Italy international would leave the club.

However, the situation has been sorted out, with Nice adding: "Made slightly complicated at the start of the summer by another club from the South of France, the situation is now back to normal. Simple, clear. Like one of Super Mario's strikes."