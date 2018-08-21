Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 1st Leg
Rangers19:45FC Ufa
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v FC Ufa: Russian side confident of green light after visa delay

Fiodor Cernych (left) of Dinamo Moscow is challenged by Bojan Jokic of FC Ufa during their Russian Premier League match on 20 August
Ufa (in white) warmed up for their trip to Ibrox with a 3-0 league defeat by Dinamo Moscow on Monday

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website

Rangers' next Europa League opponents FC Ufa are confident of fulfilling Thursday's first leg at Ibrox after belatedly obtaining visas to travel.

The Russian side faced difficulties in receiving documentation in time for the play-off round tie, with the second leg in Ufa next Thursday.

The process can take up to five days but Ufa have asked to be fast-tracked.

Managing director Shamil Gazizov now expects to obtain visas on Tuesday so they can fly to Glasgow on Wednesday.

"Normally it takes three-to-five days to get UK visas, but we're going to get them in a day." he told Russia's TASS news agency.

"I'd like to thank Uefa and the Russian Football Union for their assistance in this process."

Russian cyclist Igor Frolov was recently unable to take part in the European Championships held in Glasgow, after failing to acquire a UK visa in time.

Ufa currently lie 11th in the 16-team Russian Premier League, and were beaten 3-0 by Dinamo Moscow on Monday.

They are the last obstacle barring Rangers' path to the Europa League group stage.

Steven Gerrard's men have overcome Macedonian side Shkupi, Croatian outfit Osijek and Maribor of Slovenia in their three qualifying rounds.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 23rd August 2018

  • RangersRangers19:45FC UfaFC Ufa
  • Torpedo KutaisiTorpedo Kutaisi17:00LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg17:00MoldeMolde
  • AS TrencínAS Trencín17:30AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca
  • Apoel NicosiaApoel Nicosia18:00FC AstanaFC Astana
  • Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol18:00FK QarabagFK Qarabag
  • Sigma OlomoucSigma Olomouc18:00SevillaSevilla
  • SuduvaSuduva18:00CelticCeltic
  • Sarpsborg 08Sarpsborg 0818:05Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
  • Malmö FFMalmö FF18:15FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland
  • AtalantaAtalanta19:00FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen
  • FC BaselFC Basel19:00Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport