Rangers v FC Ufa: Injured Lassana Coulibaly misses out for hosts

Coulibaly scored in the first leg of the win over Maribor in the last round

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website

Rangers will be without midfielder Lassana Coulibaly and winger Jamie Murphy for Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg with FC Ufa.

Murphy has been ruled out for the season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Coulibaly will miss his third successive match since picking up a knock against St Mirren.

Kyle Lafferty will go straight into the squad after completing his return to the club from Hearts.

Full-back Borna Barisic is ineligible, having played for Osijek in previous qualifying rounds.

Jordan Rossiter, Graham Dorrans and Lee Wallace remain sidelined for Steven Gerrard's side, who must beat the Russians over two legs to reach the group stage of the competition.

"We are looking for a performance full of aggression and intensity," said Gerrard, who is unbeaten in nine outings this season.

"We have to be positive and on the front. That's when we are at our best."

The visitors had UK visa concerns but the situation was quickly resolved, with the club thanking Uefa and the Russian Football Union for their assistance.

Who are Ufa?

Four games into their domestic campaign, Ufa are 11th in the 16-team Russian Premier League and were beaten 3-0 by Dinamo Moscow on Monday. However, the visitors to Ibrox rested several key players.

Ufa, who were formed in 2009 and started life in the third tier in 2011, are beginning their fifth season in the Russian Premier League.

They finished sixth last term and qualified for Europe for the first time after taking the spot earned by Russian Cup winners FC Tosno, who dissolved after financial troubles.

Manager Sergey Tomarov, 36, was promoted from the coaching staff in the summer when Sergey Semak moved to Zenit St Petersburg.

Ufa favour three central defenders, while highly-rated goalkeeper Alexandr Belenov has been capped by Russia. Nigeria's Sylvester Igboun is expected to play as a lone striker.

Ufa (in white) warmed up for their trip to Ibrox with a 3-0 league defeat by Dinamo Moscow on Monday

Ufa reached the play-off round by beating Progres Niederkorn - the side who beat Rangers in last season's Europa League qualifiers.

"As far as I know there was big changes at Rangers since last year, so comparing these results would not be appropriate as we're dealing with two different teams," said Ufa boss Sergei Tomarov.

"Saying last year's game is part of our frame of mind would be incorrect, we just prepare regardless.

"To my mind Rangers now are quite a strong team with some good players. We have studied them quite well, we know their strong and weak sides and that's why we're looking at this game very seriously."