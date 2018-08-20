Luke McCullough: Tranmere Rovers sign midfielder on loan from Doncaster Rovers

Luke McCullough has made 112 appearances for Doncaster Rovers since joining from Manchester United in 2013

Tranmere Rovers have signed Northern Ireland international midfielder Luke McCullough on loan from League One side Doncaster Rovers until 2 January 2019.

The 24-year-old, who can also play at centre-back, has made six international appearances and was part of Northern Ireland's squad that went to Euro 2016.

"We're delighted to bring Luke into the group," boss Micky Mellon said.

"We needed to bring up the numbers and we feel that Luke has the quality that we want to add to the squad."

