Paul Gallagher: Preston midfielder given three-match ban
-
- From the section Preston
Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has received a three-match ban for a clash with Stoke City's Joe Allen on Saturday.
The challenge had not been seen by the match officials, but the 34-year-old has since accepted an FA charge of violent conduct.
Gallagher scored a penalty moments after the incident in the 2-2 draw.
The midfielder will now miss Preston's league fixtures with Norwich and Derby, plus the EFL Cup tie at Leeds.