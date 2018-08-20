Josh Sims: Reading sign Southampton winger on season-long loan

Josh Sims made seven Premier League appearances for Southampton in 2017-18

Championship club Reading have signed Southampton winger Josh Sims on a season-long loan.

The arrival of the attacker, 21, from the Premier League club is a welcome boost for the Royals, who have lost all three league games to date.

Sims has featured 20 times for the Saints, including experience of Premier League and Europa League football.

"He is a talented young player that can play on either side," said Reading manager Paul Clement.

"He is a hard worker with a lot of ability and potential, and I'm delighted that he's joining us at Reading."

