Jose Mourinho: Former England striker Ian Wright fears for Man Utd boss

Jose Mourinho failed to win a major trophy at Manchester United last season

There is "blood in the water" at Manchester United amid apparent discord behind the scenes, says Ian Wright.

United manager Jose Mourinho said his side made "incredible mistakes" as they lost 3-2 at Brighton on Sunday.

Wright suggested executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was also unhappy.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club, former England striker Wright said: "Ed Woodward's unhappy, the manager's unhappy, the players are unhappy and the fans are unhappy."

Mourinho warned in the summer that his side faced "a difficult season" if they did not strengthen before the transfer window closed.

He had highlighted his team's defence as an area that needed bolstering, but deadline day passed without any new arrivals.

Former Arsenal striker Wright said he feared for the Old Trafford future of Mourinho, who signed a contract extension in January, committing him to United until 2020.

"Something is going to have to give somewhere along the line," he added.

"If it carries on like this for Manchester United, I don't care how much money they are making, they are going to slip way out of it.

"I cannot see any other outcome than unfortunately Jose Mourinho will probably lose his job if it carries on like it is."

'There are big splits at Man Utd'

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton, speaking on the same programme, said Sunday's display suggested United's players "were not playing for their manager".

"There are big splits. They don't seem committed to the manager or the cause," added Sutton.

"They are Manchester United in name only. The worst thing is it didn't seem like a one-off yesterday, and it could happen time and time again.

"The fans are angry and fed up."