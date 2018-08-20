Lewis Ferguson: Compensation agreed for Aberdeen signing from Hamilton

Lewis Ferguson (left) has made five appearances since joining Aberdeen

Aberdeen say they are "satisfied" after a compensation tribunal's award for the transfer of midfielder Lewis Ferguson from Hamilton Academical.

Ferguson, 18, joined the Dons this summer having agreed a pre-contract to move to Pittodrie last season.

Though the midfielder joined Aberdeen under freedom of contract, Hamilton were entitled to compensation for their former youth player.

The Dons said in a statement they had "received a fair hearing".

Ferguson has scored once in five appearances so far this season, coming in the Europa League against Burnley.

"The details of the tribunal and award are confidential and accordingly it is not our intention to make any further comment in relation to this matter," Aberdeen added.