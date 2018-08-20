Claudio Bravo: Man City goalkeeper ruptures Achilles tendon

Manchester City's Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in training on Monday.

The 35-year-old had scans in Manchester to confirm the injury and he will fly to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday.

Bravo's injury leaves City reliant on 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw to act as back-up to first choice Ederson.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has already been ruled out for three months after picking up a knee injury in training.

