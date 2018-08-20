Axel Witsel saves Borussia Dortmund on debut in German Cup

From the section

Dortmund hero Axel Witsel was a substitute against Greuther Furth

Axel Witsel's injury-time goal on his debut saved Borussia Dortmund from a shock German Cup first-round exit to second-tier Greuther Furth.

The hosts were set to progress after Sebastian Ernst scored from close range with 13 minutes left.

But Belgium's Witsel, signed from Tianjin Quanjian, volleyed an equaliser five minutes into injury time.

And Marco Reus powered home a winner in the final minute of extra time from Jadon Sancho's cross.

Fellow Bundesliga clubs Hertha Berlin and Freiburg were both given scares by third division sides.

Mike Frantz scored in injury time for Freiburg at Energie Cottbus to force extra time, and they eventually won on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Hertha needed an 83rd-minute Vedad Ibisevic winner to beat Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1.

At the weekend, Borussia Monchengladbach beat fifth-tier Hastedt 11-1 and holders Eintracht Frankfurt lost 2-1 at fourth division Ulm.