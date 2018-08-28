Newport County v Oxford United

Newport manager Michael Flynn could make changes for his side's second round Carabao Cup tie at home to Oxford United.

David Pipe, Mark O'Brien, Charlie Cooper and Jamille Matt will be considered for starting spots.

Andrew Crofts, Mark Harris and Robbie Willmott hope to be involved having been out with injuries.

Oxford will travel with confidence after their first League One win of the season at home to Burton on Saturday.

Boss Karl Robinson will be reluctant to make too many changes after that 3-1 victory but Ricky Holmes has made a strong case for inclusion.

Holmes has been sidelined by a back complaint in recent weeks but scored shortly after coming off the bench against Burton.