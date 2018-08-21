Man Utd: Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola criticises Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes (right) won 11 Premier League titles during his playing career at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's agent has hit back at Paul Scholes after the former player criticised his client's form.

Ex-United midfielder Scholes said captain Pogba, 25, had a "poor game" and "lacked leadership" in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League defeat by Brighton.

"Paul Scholes wouldn't recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill," said Mino Raiola.

"Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten."

Scholes said France World Cup winner Pogba was "so inconsistent" and has not offered enough support to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial.

Scholes, who won 66 caps for England between 1997 and 2004 and now works as a pundit, said on Sunday: "As a midfield player for Manchester United, your job is to get the ball to your best players who can hurt the opposition.

"There's a lack of leaders in the team. That's why we thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn't there tonight."

After the Brighton game, Pogba criticised his own performance and United's, saying: "I put myself first. My attitude wasn't right enough."

Pogba re-signed for United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world record £89m.

He won the World Cup in Russia this summer and was reportedly wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid during the transfer window.