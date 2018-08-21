Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, McKenna, Kenny Miller, Livingston, Rangers, St Mirren, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have made their first bid to try to land Aberdeen's Scott McKenna.(Scottish Sun)

Kenny Miller's Livingston tenure came to a premature end over a power struggle with his 'assistant' David Martindale - who had been offered the manager's job in the summer. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Livingston players will demand answers from the club's board after popular player/manager Kenny Miller was sensationally sacked late on Sunday night. (Herald)

Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna is currently recovering from a hamstring injury

Livingston stars Lee Miller and Craig Halkett admit they were left stunned after Kenny Miller was axed seven weeks into his player-boss reign. (Daily Record)

The Lions will take the next 48 hours to draw up a shortlist of candidates for interview with ex-Falkirk gaffer Gary Holt and former Queen of the South manager Gavin Skelton in the frame. (Daily Record)

Former Livingston manager John Hughes has accused the club of failing to give Kenny Miller the autonomy he needed to recruit his own players and coaches. (Scotsman)

St Mirren have opened talks with Kenny Miller in a bid to sign him in time to play against Livingston on Saturday. (Sun)

Dedryck Boyata came in from the cold to train with Celtic yesterday - after attempting to patch up his differences with his team-mates. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Sunderland are ready to offer Ryan Christie a route out of Celtic. Jack Ross hopes to tie up a loan deal for the 23-year-old with a view to signing him permanently in January. (Sun)

Jamie Murphy is set for an anxious wait to discover if his horror knee injury at Rugby Park has wrecked his season. The Rangers ace is facing the nightmare scenario of up to nine months out if the club's worst fears are realised and he's damaged cruciate ligaments. (Daily Record)

Odsonne Edouard is almost certainly out of Celtic's Europa League play-off first leg against FK Suduva on Thursday night. (Sun)

Hearts plan to resist any offers for John Souttar before the transfer window closes as he becomes an increasingly key member of manager Craig Levein's team. (Edinburgh Evening News)

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart has warned the football authorities to stop ignoring players' views on the state of pitches after the latest controversy over an artificial surface. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

James Milner insisted that Brendan Rodgers is a better manager now than when he led Liverpool to the brink of their first English title in 24 years back in 2014. (Herald)

The president of Rangers' Europa League opponents Ufa is confident that they won't be kicked out of the competition over a visa wrangle. (Sun, newspaper edition)

Dundee have officially appointed central defender Josh Meekings as their club captain. (Courier)

Jamie Maclaren is delighted his Australian team-mate Mark Milligan has finally realised his long-held ambition to play in Britain - he's just surprised that it's going to be at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Guinness Pro14 insists there is no problem with their 2018-19 final being played at Celtic Park on the same day as football's Scottish Cup final.(Scotsman)