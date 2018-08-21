Leeds United loan out Laurens De Bock and Yosuke Ideguchi

From the section

Laurens De Bock has made 141 senior league starts in his career so far

Leeds defender Laurens De Bock has joined Belgian top-flight side Ostend on a season-long loan, with no option to buy.

The 25-year-old has featured seven times for United since signing from Bruges in January.

Leeds have also loaned midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, 21, to Bundesliga 2 side Greuther Furth until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

The Japan international, contracted until 2022, is yet to play for Leeds.

