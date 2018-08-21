FA Cup: BBC to show Prestwich Heys v Radcliffe tie in preliminary round

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair is assistant manager at Radcliffe

The BBC will stream the FA Cup preliminary round tie between Prestwich Heys and Radcliffe on Saturday.

Radcliffe are managed by Jon Macken, the former Manchester City forward, while his assistant is Frank Sinclair, an FA Cup winner with Chelsea in 1997.

They play in the eighth tier Northern Premier League Division One West, while Prestwich are in the North West Counties League Division One North.

Former England winger Sue Smith will be in the commentary box.

She will be joined by commentator Mark Scott at Adie Moran Park.

The tie will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer from 12:30 BST.

It is one of 160 preliminary round matches taking place between Friday and Monday.

Victory will earn teams £2,890 and leave them four wins away from the first round proper.