England women: Steph Houghton & Alex Greenwood return for World Cup qualifiers
- From the section Women's Football
England women's manager Phil Neville has recalled captain Steph Houghton and Alex Greenwood for the final 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Wales and Kazakhstan.
Centre-back Houghton is fit after a knee injury, while left-back Greenwood returns from suspension.
Uncapped Everton defender Gabby George is also in the 23-player squad.
The winners of Wales-England at Newport on 31 August - to be shown live on the BBC - will qualify for the World Cup.
Wales are a point ahead of England in Group 1, having played one game more.
Defeat for England will end their chances of automatic qualification, but a draw would mean they will top the group with victory in Kazakhstan on 4 September.
Neville said: "Wales will be determined to make the most of home advantage and their crowd will be expecting a victory.
"We will have to be at our very best to get the result we need and no-one in our squad is looking beyond this match."
England squad
Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea).
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United ), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Lyon), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading).
Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City).