Kenny Miller: St Mirren's Alan Stubbs open to talks with former Livingston boss

Alan Stubbs has signed Lee Hodson and may add more players to his squad this month

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs is "happy to speak" to former Livingston manager Kenny Miller about joining the club.

The Paisley side and Livi meet on Saturday six days on from Miller's seven-week spell as player-boss being cut short.

Stubbs had spoken to the striker, 38, in the summer after he left Rangers.

"Once he's sorted out his personal things at Livingston, I think then we will be in a position to speak to him," said Stubbs.

"Obviously, what's happened over the last couple of days, I think there's going to be speculation," said Stubbs.

"From what I can gather, Kenny's obviously left. He'll have a few things to sort out contractually I would've thought and if and when that is done then we would be happy to speak to Kenny and to see what his thoughts are.

"It may become clearer over the next 24, 48 hours. He's still got a lot to offer in terms of on the pitch, which is obviously something from what I can gather by reading is something he wants to do."

Ahead of Livingston's visit to Paisley on Saturday Stubbs has strengthened his squad with the loan capture of full-back Lee Hodson from Rangers.

"It would be great, irrespective of what happens between now and Saturday, that we get three points on Saturday," added Stubbs.

"That is my main focus right now. With or without Lee, who we've just signed, other names that are getting branded about, we feel as if we can get three points on Saturday and Livingston will feel the same.

"Lee will certainly help in terms of us going towards three points. We'll see whether there is anything else that happens between now and Saturday.

"We've still got targets and we would still, obviously, like to be competitive in the market. That doesn't necessarily mean that it's all ins, there might be some that go out. We've still got the best part of 10 days left [in the transfer window].

"A day's a long time in football so we've still got a bit of time to do a little bit of business if we can to get the squad ready for the months ahead."

Miller 'a fantastic pro' - Hodson

Hodson, 26, was a team-mate of Miller's at Rangers and the Northern Ireland international said of the striker: "Kenny is a fantastic pro. He's played at the top level for his entire career. He's a goalscorer.

"I don't think his age matters to be honest. When he was at Rangers he trained like a 21-year-old.

"He never missed days of training because of injuries. He was one of the sharpest, fittest, quickest still. He's got plenty more years of playing football and I know he wants to do that."