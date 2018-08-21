Souleymane Coulibaly: Partick Thistle recruit former Kilmarnock forward

From the section

Souleymane Coulibaly took in Thistle's weekend Scottish League Cup defeat by Celtic

Partick Thistle have signed former Kilmarnock forward Souleymane Coulibaly on a one-year contract, subject to international clearance.

Coulibaly, 23, scored 11 goals in 26 appearances for Killie before joining Al Ahly in early 2017.

The Ivory Coast Under-17 cap left the Egyptian side later that year and has previously played in Italy and England.

He could make his Thistle debut when Alan Archibald's side travel to face Dundee United on Saturday.

The Jags have won one and lost one of their opening two Scottish Championship fixtures.