Daniel Kelly: Defender leaves Glentoran after one season

Daniel Kelly spent on season at the Oval after joining from Carrick Rangers

Daniel Kelly has made his Glentoran exit less than a week after the defender was transfer-listed by the east Belfast club.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Glens from Carrick Rangers last summer, scored two goals in 35 appearances for the Premiership side.

"Many thanks for your hard work and commitment Dan and all the very best for the future," the club tweeted.

Glentoran lie sixth after their opening three league matches.

"Dan is a good lad and a good pro but he's unlikely to get much game-time with us this season," said Glens boss Ronnie McFall when Kelly was listed.

"At his age it's better for him to play as much first-team football as he can so I've told him that if he can find another club he's free to leave Glentoran."