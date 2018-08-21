Martin Odegaard: Real Madrid's Norwegian teenager joins Vitesse Arnhem on loan

The Norwegian midfielder made his senior international debut at the age of 15, and has won 12 caps

Real Madrid's teenage midfielder Martin Odegaard says he is happy to be given a "chance to dare" after joining Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan.

The 19-year-old joined Real in a high-profile move from Stromsgodset three years ago, having made his senior Norway debut at the age of 15.

He has played only two senior games for the Spanish giants and has spent 18 months on loan at Heerenveen.

"Vitesse has shown that it gives young players a chance to dare," he said.

"I am happy with the opportunity that Vitesse offers me."

Vitesse are managed by former Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky.

