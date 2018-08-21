Miralem Pjanic signs new five-year Juventus deal

Pjanic had been linked with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea over the summer

Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a new five-year deal with Juventus.

Pjanic, 28, has helped Juve win the Serie A and Coppa Italia double in both of his seasons at the club, following five years at Roma.

He had been linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

"Since arriving prior to the 2016-17 season, Pjanic has become an increasingly integral part of the Bianconeri midfield," Juve said.