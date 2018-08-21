Calvin Miller: Celtic left-back keen to go on loan after signing new deal until 2020

Calvin Miller last featured in a competitive game in May

Celtic left-back Calvin Miller has signed a new contract to stay with the club until 2020.

Scotland Under-17 cap Miller, 20, has made five first-team appearances since making his debut for Brendan Rodgers' side in late 2016.

"The manager is obviously confident in me," Miller told Celtic's website.

"He sees me long-term at the club and wants me to develop and that's why he wants me to go out on loan. I feel like I need that myself."