Gary Johnson: Cheltenham Town part company with boss four games into season

Gary Johnson congratulates goal scorer Manny Duku at the final whistle after taking charge for what proved to be his final game against Macclesfield at Moss Rose

Cheltenham Town have 'parted company' with manager Gary Johnson just four games into the new League Two season.

The club made the announcement following the 1-1 draw at Macclesfield, in which both sides picked up their first point of the campaign.

The 62-year-old ex-Cambridge United, Yeovil, Bristol City, Peterborough United and Northampton Town manager had been in charge since March 2015.

Assistant Manager Russell Milton has been placed in temporary charge.

Johnson spoke to BBC Radio Gloucestershire just prior to his post-match departure.

Asked whether he feared for his future when his side were 1-0 down at Macc, prior to substitute Manny Duku's 85th-minute equaliser, he said: "It's something that's not in my hands. I'm just pleased for the lads at getting a result."

Cheltenham are the first EFL side to change their manager this season.

A club statement said: "It is with great regret that the board of Cheltenham Town have this evening parted company with manager Gary Johnson.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks for the tireless work that Gary has done on behalf of the club, work that has left the club in a stronger position than when he took over."

Johnson, who previously also managed both non-league Kettering Town and the Latvian national side, led the Robins to promotion back to the Football League in 2015-16.

That was his first full campaign in charge, having taken over the previous season with the club bottom of the league - and already expected to go down.

Cheltenham finished 17th in League Two last season, five points clear of the relegation zone.