BATE Borisov 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Substitute Donyell Malen scored a late winner for PSV Eindhoven to beat BATE Borisov in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off.

Alexander Hleb equalised for the hosts in the 88th minute after PSV keeper Jeroen Zoet punched a cross straight to the former Arsenal midfielder.

But moments after the restart 19-year-old striker Malen headed in Angelino's cross with his first touch of the game.

It was Malen's first senior goal for PSV after joining from Arsenal in 2017.

Jasse Tuominen had opened the scoring for BATE in the ninth minute in Belarus before Gaston Pereiro levelled with a penalty and Mexico striker Hirving Lozano put PSV ahead on the hour.

Elsewhere, Benfica drew 1-1 at home with Greek side PAOK.

Midfielder Pizzi put the Portuguese side in front at the Estadio da Luz with a first-half penalty before 74th-minute substitute Amr Warda equalised two minutes after coming on.

Serbian side Red Star Belgrade were held to a goalless draw at home by Red Bull Salzburg.

The second legs of all three ties will take place at 20:00 BST on Wednesday, 29 August.