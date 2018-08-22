Livingston sign Togo international Steve Lawson

Lawson arrives in Scotland after a spell in Switzerland

Managerless Livingston have signed Togo international Steve Lawson following a trial period.

The France-born 24-year-old arrives from Neuchatel Xamax after winning promotion to the Swiss Super League last season.

He has six caps for Togo and can play in midfield or at right-back.

"He is a dynamic, athletic player with pace and a great range of passing," caretaker boss David Martindale told the club website.

"Steve had the option to stay [at Neuchatel Xamax] but chose Livingston over a host of other clubs. His desire to break into the UK market helped capture his signature."

Martindale is stepping up from his assistant manager's role following the departure of Kenny Miller on Monday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.