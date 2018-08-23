Irish Premiership: Coleraine boss Kearney insists they won't disrespect Institute

Coleraine needed a late equaliser to claim a 2-2 draw against Glentoran at the Oval last Saturday

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has insisted his players won't be "blasé" about taking on newly-promoted Institute.

The Bannsiders host 'Stute at Ballycastle Road in their fourth league game of the season on Friday night.

Paddy McLaughlin's men have won two of their first three matches back in the top flight and Kearney has warned of the threat they pose.

"We're not into disrespecting teams at our club and never will," said Kearney.

"To think that there are certain games that you should just turn up for and win is a very blasé way of thinking.

"It's certainly not the case because in our league at this point in time, any team can beat you or take points off you.

"We will treat Institute the same way we treat Linfield or any other team we play."

Local knowledge

Given the local knowledge that Kearney and his coaching staff have of their North West opponents, the Bannsiders manager is not surprised by Institute's impressive start.

They lost 3-0 to leaders Linfield at Windsor Park, but that was sandwiched between victories at the Brandywell over fellow top-flight newcomers Newry City and Warrenpoint Town.

"I've been impressed by their start, they've had a couple of good results but that hasn't really surprised me," Kearney continued.

"Coming from the North West area I know plenty about them and I know Paddy [McLaughlin] and a lot of their players quite well.

"They have plenty of quality and deserve a lot of credit for coming through all the problems with their ground last season and still winning promotion."

Lyons not leaving for now

Coleraine have picked up seven points from nine so far after drawing 2-2 with Glentoran at the Oval last Saturday.

Kearney confirmed that he expects to still have Brad Lyons, who had a trial at Blackburn Rovers recently, in his squad when the transfer window closes at the end of August.

"At the minute there are no other offers that have come in to the club for Brad," Kearney added.

"We have to understand that there could be an opportunity for one of our good young players to go to England or Scotland, but we want to keep our best players."

Sky Blues take on Lurgan Blues

In Friday evening's other Irish Premiership fixtures, Ards host Newry City and Ballymena United travel to Glenavon.

The Sky Blues will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the season, with their seven points from a possible nine including a 2-2 draw away to champions Crusaders.

Glenavon's response to losing at home to Linfield on the opening day has been to record back-to-back wins over Warrenpoint Town and Newry City.

Colin Nixon's Ards, meanwhile, will be desperate to claim their first point of the season against Newry after they suffered their third defeat in a row to Ballymena last weekend.

Newly-promoted City will also be looking to bounce back after they lost 2-1 at home to Glenavon in their last match.