BBC Sport - Glenavon's Andrew Mitchell finds dual-sport success

Glenavon's Mitchell finds dual-sport success

  • From the section Irish

Most Irish Premiership footballers use the months of May and June to rest, recover and recharge the batteries following a long and gruelling season.

However for Glenavon striker Andrew Mitchell, his schedule is still jam-packed during the summer months as he is part of the all-conquering Waringstown Cricket Club.

This season, the village side won all six trophies available to them. For Mitchell, it is about finding the right balance between the two sports.

Top videos

Video

Glenavon's Mitchell finds dual-sport success

  • From the section Irish
Video

Workout Wednesday - balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield

Video

Watch: Bolt trains for first time with A-League club

Video

Watch: Aggers reads emotional email about TMS fan's last hours

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hodgson irked as 'potential good result taken away'

Video

We can play better football - Klopp

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories