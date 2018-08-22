Livingston: Gary Holt agrees deal to replace Kenny Miller

Gary Holt earned 10 Scotland caps between 2000 and 2004

Livingston have agreed a deal to make Gary Holt their new manager and hope to have him in place in time for Saturday's trip to St Mirren.

Former Falkirk boss Holt, 45, has been out of football since leaving his role as Norwich City's first-team coach two years ago.

He will replace Kenny Miller, who left his post as player-boss on Sunday after seven weeks.

Holt guided Falkirk to the Championship play-offs in his sole season in charge.

The former Scotland midfielder then left in 2014 to return to Norwich, where he spent four years as a player.

Livingston said they "amicably agreed to part company" with former Rangers striker Miller after talks over the weekend.

The club added that they "felt the player-manager role wasn't working" and wanted the 38-year-old "to revert to a full-time manager's role".

'I worry for Holt' - analysis

Former Livingston manager John Hughes on Sportsound

I worry for him. Talking to Kenny Miller in recent weeks, I just picked up wee vibes that he felt the handcuffs were on him when he wanted to do things. The assistant manager David Martindale is apparently putting money in and will want a say and that brings conflict.

Hearts striker Steven Naismith on Sportsound

I had 18 months with him at Norwich. He was enthusiastic, he was on the level of the players, he knows how to set a team up and he wants to play good football.

Former Livingston head coach Allan Preston on Sportsound

I don't know Gary Holt at all as a coach, but I think that they need someone with more experience now. Giving someone a manager's job that's not really managed up here for any length of time is going to be very, very difficult.