Scott Burgess: Wrexham sign Bury midfielder on loan

Midfielder Scott Burgess (R) has come through the youth system at Bury

Wrexham have signed Bury midfielder Scott Burgess on a six-month loan.

The 21-year-old played in 31 games for Macclesfield Town on loan last season as the Silkmen finished top of the National League.

"Scott... was promoted with Macclesfield last season so he knows what it takes to be successful," Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts said.

"I'm looking forward to working with him here at Wrexham and I hope he enjoys his time with us."