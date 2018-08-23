Cameron Carter-Vickers: Swansea close in on loan deal for Tottenham defender

From the section

Cameron Carter-Vickers has played only four cup games for Tottenham since joining in 2015

Swansea City look set to sign Tottenham's United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan.

The 20-year-old centre-back had been linked with several Championship clubs following loan spells at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town last season.

But Swansea have emerged as favourites, with manager Graham Potter looking to bolster his defensive options.

Centre-backs Alfie Mawson, Federico Fernandez, Kyle Bartley and Jordi Amat were sold during the summer.

The loan window for EFL clubs closes on 31 August.

Carter-Vickers, who was won four caps, signed a new Tottenham deal until 2021 in May.

Swansea have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season under new manager Potter and sit sixth in the table.