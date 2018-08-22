Millie Bright: Chelsea Women's England defender signs new deal until 2021

Millie Bright (l) has helped Chelsea boss Emma Hayes (r) land five major trophies since joining the club in 2015

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has signed a new deal with the Women's Super League champions until 2021.

The 25-year-old England international has helped the Blues secure three WSL titles and the FA Women's Cup twice since joining in 2015.

Capped 21 times by her country, Bright played every game of England's Euro 2017 campaign, when they reached the semi-finals.

"There's no other club I'd want to be part of," Bright told the club website.

"We've already won a few [trophies] in my time here and hopefully we can continue that and keep winning things, and I hope the Champions League is one of those."