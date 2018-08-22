Anwar El Ghazi joins Aston Villa from Lille on season-long loan

Anwar El Ghazi has won two full caps for the Netherlands

Aston Villa have signed Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi from French Ligue 1 side Lille on a season-long loan.

"I am thrilled to join a football club of this size," said El Ghazi, 23. "I visited Villa Park after flying in from Holland and it gave me goosebumps.

"I can't wait to get out there and experience it for real and play in front of such passionate fans."

El Ghazi becomes boss Steve Bruce's fifth signing since the Championship club were taken over in late July.

BBC WM also expect Villa to confirm the arrival of another winger, Yannick Bolasie, on loan from Everton.

Villa have also signed Portuguese keeper Andre Moreira from Belenenses and fellow keeper Orjan Nyland from Ingolstadt, as well as bringing back Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan and pipping Celtic to sign midfielder John McGinn from Hibernian.

