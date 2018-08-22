BBC Sport - Northern Ireland keeper Alice Harkness scores amazing goal in Uefa Women's Futsal qualifier
Watch: NI keeper scores amazing goal in Euro Futsal qualifier
Northern Ireland goalkeeper Alice Harkness scores an amazing goal in Wednesday's Uefa Women's Futsal European qualifier against Sweden.
Spotting the opposing keeper off her line, Harkness lobbed a goal from her own area in the game at Newry Leisure Centre.
Despite Harkness' remarkable strike, Sweden earned a 8-3 victory over the Northern Irish.