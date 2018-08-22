Kyle Lafferty: Rangers forward wants to 'redeem himself' at Ibrox

Media playback is not supported on this device Titles, trophies & the robot - Lafferty's Rangers highlights

Striker Kyle Lafferty says he has been "given a chance to redeem myself" after returning to Rangers.

The Northern Irishman has signed a two-year deal with Steven Gerrard's side after they agreed a fee with Hearts.

Lafferty, 30, left Ibrox as the club were preparing to start season 2012-13 in the fourth tier of Scottish football following their financial problems.

"I am happy to be home. Walking out of those doors six years ago broke my heart," Lafferty told RangersTV.

"I have supported the club since I was a kid but the way I left was disappointing.

"I always wanted to come back and put things right and show the fans what I am all about. Did I think I would get another chance, though? Not really."

Lafferty made headlines for on-field incidents during his first spell at Ibrox, including a ban for simulation in 2009 and red card for violent conduct in 2010.

He has also dealt with a gambling addiction while at Hearts, but Gerrard said he has no concerns about "Rangers nut" Lafferty's past.

"I have calmed down a lot since I left here," Lafferty added.

"I still enjoy a joke and you need to have that personality in the dressing room. But now when I cross that white line I will do what the fans and the gaffer expects."

Lafferty could make his second debut in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg against Russian side Ufa at Ibrox.

Gerrard's side are unbeaten in the opening nine matches of his tenure and lone striker Alfredo Morelos has scored six goals in nine games.

But Lafferty says he is "ready to go" regardless of how the manager wants to use him.

"If he sees me as the number nine, I have played there before," he said. "But if he sees me and Alfredo playing together then I will happily do that."

'Everyone walks away happy' - analysis

Hearts striker Steven Naismith on Sportsound

I am sad to see him go but, with the deal in general, everybody walks away happy - Hearts are getting what they wanted, and Kyle is getting what he wanted.

'Laff' has probably played a bit-part, so he probably wouldn't have had it all his own way this season.

He has matured, he is 10 years older and I have noticed him change over the years. But his natural instinct is scoring goals and that is his biggest asset.