Yannick Bolasie: Aston Villa 'close' to agreeing deal to sign Everton winger on loan

DR Congo international Yannick Bolasie has not played for Everton under new Toffees manager Marco Silva

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is close to agreeing a loan move to Aston Villa, the Championship club's manager Steve Bruce has told BBC WM 95.6.

Bolasie, 29, joined the Toffees from Crystal Palace in 2016 for a fee of £25m on a five-year contract.

He has also been linked with a move to Villa's promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

"We hope we can tie something up. There's a little bit of work to be done but let's hope we can pull it off," Bruce said after a draw with Brentford.

"We're close, we think. Callum O'Hare's just coming back after a serious injury and Keinan Davis and Scott Hogan have been out all summer, so at the top end of the pitch we need strengthening."

Villa signed Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi from French Ligue 1 side Lille on a season-long loan on Wednesday and he was unveiled to the Villa Park crowd at half-time of the 2-2 draw with the Bees.

"El Ghazi is a terrific signing and I'm sure he'll be exciting for all the supporters to watch," Bruce added.

"If we can get them two [Bolasie as well as El Ghazi] through the building it will be a great boost to everybody."