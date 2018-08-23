Peter Hartley: Motherwell 'won't show much respect' to Rangers

Fabio Cardoso broke his nose in the League Cup semi-final against Motherwell last season

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley said it was "fun to watch" former Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso "weeping" after breaking his nose against them last season.

And Hartley has warned Rangers there "won't be much respect shown" when they two sides clash on Sunday.

Cardoso was injured in a clash with Motherwell forward Ryan Bowman in the League Cup semi-final in October.

"We fully believe we can get the job done and beat them," said Hartley.

In the aftermath of the semi-final, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson dismissed criticism that they are a "dirty" team.

Hartley though expects another fiery clash when the sides meet at Fir Park in the Premiership.

He said: "We'll show them respect with regards to how they play on the training pitch, but when we cross the white line on Sunday there won't be much respect shown to be honest.

"They were [tasty encounters], Fir Park definitely, and obviously at Hampden as well.

"They've all been entertaining, the games have been close as well.

"We're not going to sit and try and take a draw. We're going to come out on Sunday with the mentality to take all three points."