Victor Osimhen's 10 goals at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup surpassed the nine scored by Ivorian Souleymane Coulibaly in 2011 and Florent Sinama Pongolle of France in 2001

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has joined Belgian club Charleroi on a season-long loan from German side Wolfsburg in search of regular first-team football.

The 19-year-old striker joined Wolfsburg in January 2016, but injuries mean he has made just 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

His lack of games meant he missed out on going to the World Cup with Nigeria.

"It's important to focus on what lies ahead and I'm prepared to do my best," he said.

He was the top scorer as Nigeria clinched a fifth Under-17 World Cup title in 2015 with 10 girls in Chile, which saw him win the Golden Boot and Silver Ball.

After the tournament Osimhen decided against joining English side Arsenal, to sign with the 2009 German champions.

Osimhen was also part of the Nigeria side that won the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal in November 2015, which also qualified them for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

His exploits saw him crowned the 2015 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Youth Player of the Year .

He has played for Nigeria at all levels from under-17 to the full senior side, for whom he has won two caps.