Javier Aguirre recalls Ali Ghazal to his first Egypt squad

Egypt's Ali Ghazal had spell in Portugal and China before his move to Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS

Javier Aguirre has recalled Ali Ghazal, who plays for Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, after a four-year absence to his first squad as coach of Egypt.

The Mexican took over from Argentine Hector Cuper, who left the role in June after the World Cup in Russia.

Aguirre's first game in charge is a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against visiting Niger on 8 September.

The last of Ghazal's five caps was in a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in September 2014 in a 2015 Nations Cup qualifier.

He is one of 12 overseas-based players that Aguirre has included in his squad.

Ahmed Hassan Koka, who moved to Greek club Olympiakos last week, is also on the list after missing out on final selection for this year's World Cup.

However Saudi-based duo of Mohamed Abdel-Shafi and Abdallah Said miss out despite being part of Cuper's sqaud in Russia.

Earlier this month former Egypt international Hany Ramzy was named as Aguirre's assistant.

Ramzy had a spell as caretaker coach of the Pharaohs' in 2011 as well as leading the under-23 side to the 2012 Olympics.

The Pharaohs' are looking to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup where they lost all three of their group games.

They also began their campaign to reach the 2019 Nations Cup with a 1-0 loss in Tunisia in June last year.

The other team in Group J qualifying is Swaziland with the top two nations qualifying for next year's tournament in Cameroon.

Overseas-based players called to the Egypt squad:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Mohamed El Neny (Arsenal, England), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic, England), Ramadan Sobhi (Huddersfield Town, England), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Aly Ghazal (Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS/Canada), Mahmoud Hassan Trézéguet (Kasımpasa, Turkey) , Amr Warda (PAOK FC, Greece), Ahmed Mahgoub Koka (Olympiakos, Greece), Hussein El Shahat (Al Ain, UAE), Mohamed Awad (Al-Wehda, Saudi Arabia)