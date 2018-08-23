Northern Ireland: Manager Michael O'Neill recalls striker Will Grigg

Will Grigg scored twice for Wigan Athletic in a 3-0 win over Stoke City on Wednesday

Will Grigg has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad for the opening Uefa Nations League match against Bosnia-Herzegovina and friendly against Israel.

The Wigan Athletic striker returns to Michael O'Neill's squad for the first time since November 2016.

The side will play Bosnia-Herzegovina on 8 September and Israel three days later.

Both matches are at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

O'Neill's men have been drawn alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina and Austria in League B Group 3 of the inaugural Uefa Nations League.

Oxford United winger Gavin Whyte is left out of the squad from the summer tour to Central America, despite making an impressive start to the season after moving to England from Crusaders.

Queen's Park Rangers forward Paul Smyth also misses on selection.

Experienced central defender Gareth McAuley is named in the panel despite not having signed for a new club since being released by West Brom in June.

The 38-year-old is being linked with Hearts and Aberdeen, while Rangers are also believed to be interested in the former Leicester centre-half.

Kyle Lafferty, fresh from once again signing for Rangers, is back in the squad after missing the summer tour to Central America.

Skipper Steve Davis returns to the squad as do fellow midfielders Oliver Norwood and George Saville.

It is also the first Northern Ireland squad to be named since West Brom's Chris Brunt retired from international football after winning 65 caps.

The friendly against Israel will give O'Neill an an opportunity to assess the depth of his squad ahead of back-to-back away games in Vienna and Sarajevo in October.

Northern Ireland's last international fixture was June's 3-0 defeat to Costa Rica, the second of a two-match tour of Central America which also included a 1-1 draw with Panama.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: McGovern (Norwich City), Carson (Motherwell), Peacock-Farrell (Leeds).

Defenders: Cathcart (Watford), J. Evans (West Brom), Hughes (Hearts), McAuley (unattached), McLaughlin (Millwall), C. McLaughlin (Oldham), McNair (Middlesborough), Smith (Hearts), Lewis (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Davis (Southampton), McGinn (Aberdeen), Dallas (Leeds), C. Evans (Blackburn), Ferguson (Millwall), Saville (Millwall), Jones (Kilmarnock), Norwood (Sheffield United)

Forwards: Lafferty (Rangers), Boyce (Burton), Magennis (Bolton Wanderers), Grigg (Wigan Athletic), Washington (QPR), Ward (Nottingham Forest).