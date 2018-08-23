Tom Bradshaw: Millwall sign Barnsley striker on initial loan deal ahead of permanent move

Tom Bradshaw has scored 69 goals in 244 league outings for Walsall, Shrewsbury and Barnsley

Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw has joined Millwall on loan until January, when he will sign for the Lions permanently for an undisclosed fee.

Wales international Bradshaw, 26, has netted once in five appearances so far this season for the Tykes.

The former Walsall and Shrewsbury forward scored 21 goals in 93 games during two years at Oakwell.

The fee will be a club record for the Lions, eclipsing the £800,000 paid to Derby County for Paul Goddard in 1989.

Bradshaw has signed a "long-term" deal at The Den but the Championship club have not disclosed the length of his contract.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.