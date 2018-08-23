Alex Tettey: Norwich City midfielder angry at own display despite 'world class' goal

Alexander Tettey (left) scored his first league goal for Norwich since January 2016

Norwich midfielder Alex Tettey says his performance against Preston "killed him inside" despite scoring a goal his boss Daniel Farke called "world class".

He scored a fine half-volley from 25 yards - his first goal since 2016 - as the Canaries won 2-0 on Wednesday.

But ex-Norway international Tettey, 32, was more interested in discussing his "very poor" display after the match.

"I really didn't enjoy the goal - I just saw it go in and I was just frustrated with my game," he said.

"My performance - it's killing me inside - but that's football. I can't see when I had a performance like this at Carrow Road, I can't believe it."

Despite his anger, Tettey, who joined Norwich from French side Rennes in 2012, took his shirt off during the goal celebrations and was booked.

"I know it was a nice goal for you guys to see but, for me, it was just having a very poor game that I haven't had for a while," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

His manager Daniel Farke acknowledged that Tettey had not had his best game, but praised his character.

"After the game he came to me and said 'coach, listen, I think it was my worst performance in a yellow shirt'," Farke said.

"I think no-one else deserves this goal more than him."