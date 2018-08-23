Joe Williams: Bolton Wanderers sign Everton midfielder on loan

From the section

Joe Williams is yet to make a senior appearance for Everton and spent last season on loan at Barnsley

Championship club Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Joe Williams on a season-long loan from Everton.

The 21-year-old former England Under-20 international is a product of the Toffees' youth academy.

Williams spent last term on loan with Barnsley, making 34 Championship appearances, including 33 starts.

Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson told the club website: "Joe is an excellent young player and is a great addition to the squad."

