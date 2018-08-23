Newport County: Manager Flynn eyes signing, but is unsure of funds

Mike Flynn guided Newport County to Football League survival in 2016-17

Newport County manager Mike Flynn hopes to add a loan player before the window closes, but admits he is unsure if "there is any money in the coffers".

The loan window closes on Friday, 31 August and Flynn is wary of spending money without justification.

He said: "I won't be using up the last loan space just for the sake of it."

However, Flynn hopes club chiefs would back him if he "went to them" with a player in mind to bring to Rodney Parade.

"I would like to think they would push it to that," said Flynn.

Meanwhile captain Andrew Crofts has an outside chance of recovering from a toe injury to return for the home League Two clash against Grimsby on Saturday.