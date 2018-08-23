Livingston: Gary Holt 'not interested' in knowing why Kenny Miller left

Gary Holt (right) was with Alex Neil at Norwich as first team coach

New Livingston head coach Gary Holt insists he is "not interested" in knowing why predecessor Kenny Miller's tenure at the club was cut short.

Holt, 45, has replaced Miller, who left on Sunday after just seven weeks in charge.

And Holt says the says the situation has "got nothing to do with me".

"What's went on has went on. I can't worry and sit thinking about that because I'll go around in circles and not do my job properly," said Holt.

Holt could be joined by former Queen of the South player-manager Gavin Skelton, with Livingston keen to take him north as first team coach.

Skelton is currently coaching at Carlisle United's youth academy.

Former Falkirk manager Holt also believes he and Livi assistant David Martindale will "complement each other", despite reports there was friction between him and Miller.

"It'll be very co-joined, working hand in hand," Holt told BBC Scotland. "If I'm doing well he's doing well, and that's how it should be. It's altogether, the whole club, it's not just me and Davie."

Meanwhile, Livingston are close to sealing a deal for Angola forward Dolly Menga, who has spent the past week training with the club.

The 25-year-old, who was most recently at Blackpool, is unlikely to be signed in time to face St Mirren on Saturday.