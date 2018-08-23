Alex Samuel: Wycombe Wanderers sign forward on short-term deal

Alex Samuel (left) started his career at Swansea but did not play for their first-team

Wycombe Wanderers have signed forward Alex Samuel on a deal until January after a trial spell at Adams Park.

The 22-year-old had been a free agent since leaving League Two side Stevenage at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Samuel scored four goals in 28 matches last season and has previously had loan spells at Newport and Morton.

"Alex is a player we believe can offer a different option going forward and will fit nicely into how we do things," said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.