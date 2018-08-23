Alex Samuel: Wycombe Wanderers sign forward on short-term deal
-
- From the section Wycombe
Wycombe Wanderers have signed forward Alex Samuel on a deal until January after a trial spell at Adams Park.
The 22-year-old had been a free agent since leaving League Two side Stevenage at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.
Samuel scored four goals in 28 matches last season and has previously had loan spells at Newport and Morton.
"Alex is a player we believe can offer a different option going forward and will fit nicely into how we do things," said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.