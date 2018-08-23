FAI Cup win is not our last chance of European football - Kenny Shiels

Rory Patterson scored Derry's late winner against St Pat's last month but the striker has since left the Candystripes

FAI Cup: Derry City v St Patrick's Athletic Date: Friday, 24 August Venue: Brandywell Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on Radio Foyle and BBC Sport website, updates and report on BBC website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels insists his side are not relying on the FAI Cup to qualify for Europe next season.

The Candystripes host St Patrick's Athletic on Friday in the only all-top flight tie of the second round.

Derry are fifth in the league, eight points adrift of Waterford, who occupy the final European qualifying spot.

"No it's not because we've got a game the following week," said Shiels when asked if the cup is now the 'last chance saloon' for his side.

"I don't think we should use that language. We have to approach games to try and win and stay positive and we can't come out with that sort of talk as part of our preparation.

"It's an opportunity to progress. One of the good footballing clubs in the league is going to go out of the tournament and we're working hard to make sure it's not us."

Derry and St Pat's have met three times in the league this season, twice at the Brandywell and once at Richmond Park, with the home team winning on each occasion.

The sides are separated by just two points in the Premier Division standings.

"I have to say that it's going to be a tough team to beat, they really are, and they've got a lot of quality in their team," added Shiels.

"Derry and St Pats both play with a freedom of play in their game and it should be very entertaining as the other matches have been. I can't see them changing, I can't see us changing much either, so it's going to be a toss of the coin to see who goes through in this one."

Derry's most recent FAI Cup success was in 2012, when they beat St Pat's after extra-time, but the Saints gained revenge by beating the Candystripes in the 2014 final.