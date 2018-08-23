Chris Powell: Southend United boss given ban and fine for misconduct

Chris Powell (pictured) and Derek Adams were the first bosses sent off under new rules

Southend manager Chris Powell has been given a one-game touchline ban and fined £1,250 after admitting a Football Association charge of misconduct.

It comes after a touchline altercation with Plymouth boss Derek Adams, which saw the pair given red cards.

Adams claimed he was "grabbed by the throat" by Powell, who said the Argyle boss was rude to one of his players.

It means ex-Charlton boss Powell will be in the stands for Southend's League One game at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

After the 1-1 draw at Plymouth on 11 August, he did not disagree with Adams' version of events, but was unhappy with what the Argyle manager said to his player.

"If he wants to own up and say to anyone what he said then fair play to him, but I know what he said and so does he, so I reacted off that," Powell told BBC Essex.

Plymouth, meanwhile, are yet to hear whether Adams will receive further punishment for his red card.

Under the new rules, cards can be issued for actions including inappropriate language or gestures towards match officials, kicking or throwing water bottles, sarcastic clapping and waving imaginary cards.